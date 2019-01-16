A Texas man who joined ISIS and was recently captured by Kurdish rebels says he signed up out of curiosity, not bloodthirst—but admits he wasn’t put off by the terror group’s savagery. “Of course I saw the videos,” Warren Christopher Clark told NBC News. “I think with the beheadings, that’s execution. I’m from the United States, from Texas. They like to execute people, too. So I really don’t see any difference. They might do it off camera, but it’s the same.” Clark, 34, claims he never fought for ISIS and spent most of his time in a mosque hoping he would not get bombed. His name surfaced even before his capture when it was revealed that he actually sent a resume to ISIS, offering to work as an English teacher. “I was living in Mosul at the time, and I needed a way to support myself,” Clark said. “I wanted to learn more about the ideology. I'm a political science major, global business minor. I like politics. I like travel, world events. That's what I wanted to do." he said.
