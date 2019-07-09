CHEAT SHEET
BULLDOZE
American Gored by Bull While Trying to Take a Selfie
An American lawyer was gored by a bull while trying to take a selfie during the annual running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain—and lived to tell the tale. A bull’s horn went deep into the neck of San Francisco public defender Jaime Alvarez, and fractured part of his cheekbone, doctors told him. “The joy and the excitement of being in the bullring quickly turned into a scare, into real fear for my life,” Alvarez said Monday from the Spanish hospital where he’s recovering from surgery. He says he ran most of the course ahead of the bulls, but was hit when he went back to shoot a short video, believing the danger had passed. Doctors said it was “beyond miraculous” that the bull’s horn didn’t hit his jugular vein or any major arteries. “The impact was unlike anything I’ve ever felt,” Alvarez said. “It was like being hit by a car or a truck.”