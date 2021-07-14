CHEAT SHEET
American League Claims Eighth Straight MLB All-Star Game
‘DREAMS COME TRUE’
The American League kept up its All-Star Game dominance on Tuesday night with its eighth consecutive win over the National League. The AL coasted through the Midsummer Classic at Denver’s Coors Field with a 5-2 victory, meaning it now leads the NL by 46-43-2 in all-time records. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the youngest ever All-Star Game MVP at just 22 years old. “Dreams come true,” he said after the game. “Since I was a kid I’ve always been thinking about this moment. I’ve worked all my life, very hard, and thank God it’s happening now.” The NL hasn’t won the All-Star Game since 2012. The AL has won 19 of the last 23 All-Star Games.