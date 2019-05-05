American Man Accused of Killing Italian Shopkeeper

An American man has been arrested in Italy as a suspect in the murder of a shopkeeper in a town near Rome, according to police. Michael Aaron Pang, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested at the bed and breakfast in Capodimone, Italy, where he had been staying, Reuters reports. Italian media reported that Pang has been in Italy for more than two months, and had been expected in the store to pick up and pay for clothes. The body of Norveo Fedeli, 74, was discovered in his clothing shop in Viterbo, outside Rome, on Friday. Fedeli appeared to have been struck repeatedly around the head with a blunt instrument, police said. Video surveillance cameras showed a young man wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap leaving the area. Within 24 hours, police said they tracked the man down to his bed and breakfast. Police said during a televised news conference that the victim’s wallet and credit card had been found in Pang’s room.