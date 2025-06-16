American Man Lost in Himalayas Found Alive After Nine Days
An American man has been found alive after disappearing during a hiking trip in the Himalayas, his family announced Sunday, calling it a “HUGE miracle.” Samuel Vengrinovich, a California native living in Jaffa, Israel, set out with a group toward Mount Triund near Dharamshala, India, on June 6. Expecting a two-day hike, he never returned to his camp. His tent, most of his clothing, and phone were left behind. Over nine days, Indian authorities and a private rescue team scoured the region’s glacier terrain under worsening weather conditions. A GoFundMe campaign launched by his family in the United States sought funds for rescue efforts, medical care, and transportation . The rescue was confirmed with a photo of a gaunt and disheveled Vengrinovich. “He looks thin and disheveled, and he will require significant medical treatment and hospitalization for his injuries,” the family stated. His family continues to raise funds covering search-and-rescue costs, medical care, and a flight home. No detailed information has been released about his rescue location or health status. Government authorities halted the official search once private efforts confirmed his survival.