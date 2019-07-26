CHEAT SHEET
American Man Released From Syria After Being Held for Two Months
An American man who was held captive in Syria for two months has been released and reunited with his family, his parents announced on Friday. According to The New York Times, 30-year-old Sam Goodwin was captured during his quest to see every country in the world. He reportedly lost touch with his family two days after he entered Syria, but no information was available about who detained Goodwin or how he was detained. Goodwin’s parents, Thomas and Ann, said the head of Lebanese internal security—Abbas Ibrahim—helped mediate his release. Thomas and Ann said their son was now “healthy and with his family.” Goodwin was reportedly working for a startup in Singapore before quitting and embarking on his global journey.