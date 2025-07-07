American Measles Cases Just Broke a Dark Record as Outbreaks Surge

Democratic Party fundraising powerhouse ActBlue raked in just shy of $400 million from April through June. The figures come as the platform faces down President Donald Trump’s ire in the form of a presidential memorandum, signed earlier in April, sending the Department of Justice after opposition fundraising systems over what his administration sees as “excessive and prohibited contributions to political candidates and committees,” including so called “straw donations” from foreign actors. ActBlue, the online fundraising group that acts as the leading digital donations platform for Democrats, has described the move as little more than the latest instalment of a long-promised campaign of revenge against the president’s adversaries, with co-founder Brian Derrick slamming it as a “deeply partisan and political attack.” There have since been no public updates to date on the status of the DOJ’s investigation, for which Trump has given Attorney General Pam Bondi 180 days, ending in late October, to submit her findings to the White House. It nevertheless coincides with a more than 18-month Congressional probe into the same allegations, which ActBlue has lately accused Republican representatives of abusing to support Bondi’s efforts.
Combat Thinning Hair & Low Energy With This Men's Supplement
Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone's Buzzing About
Score $100 Off e-Bikes During Upway's Summer Sale
Scarlett Johansson has broken a box office record to become Hollywood’s all-time highest grossing lead actor with her latest role in Jurassic Park Rebirth, surpassing her Marvel colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson. Johansson’s starring role in the latest dinosaur blockbuster grossed $318 million globally in its first six days, giving her a lifetime box office total of $14.8 billion in films where she played the lead role either solo or as part of an ensemble. Over half ($8.7 billion) of that total comes from her role as Natasha Romanov, a.k.a. Black Widow in the Marvel Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War, with her starring role as Ash the porcupine in the two animated Sing films by Dreamworks also adding significantly to the tally. Of the five top grossing actors only Tom Hanks has not appeared in a Marvel film, with Downey Jr., Jackson and fellow Jurassic World alumni Chris Pratt also making up the list. Jackson was the previous record-holder with a lifetime gross of $14.6 billion, with his role as Frozone in the two Incredibles films counting as a lead performance which significantly boosted his tally.
American Measles Cases Just Broke a Dark Record as Outbreaks Surge
Measles cases in the U.S. have reached a 33-year high, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation (CORI). The center reports that there are now 1,277 confirmed cases across 38 states and the District of Columbia, the highest annual tally since 1992. The U.S. achieved measles-free status in 2000, but the troubling upward trajectory of cases puts that reputation at risk. “It’s a harbinger of things to come,” Eric Ball, a leading pediatrician, told the Washington Post. “Once we see a resurgence of measles, we know that other diseases are going to come behind it.” Even amid a flurry of vaccine disinformation, the rate of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) jabs administered in 2019 was at 95 percent—the rate experts believe curtails outbreaks. It has now slid to below 93 percent, and outbreaks are occurring in dozens of states. Anti-vaccine messaging and distrust in federal health agencies have contributed to the nadir. Three people have died of measles-related complications this year, while 155 people have been hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that just three people died of measles complications in the period between 2001 and 2024.
The River Seine in Paris was shut down due to pollution concerns just a day after it was declared safe for swimming for the first time in over a century over the weekend. Swimming spots located near iconic Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame were opened to the public on Saturday after an extensive $1.6 billion cleanup operation—spurred on by the Paris 2024 Olympics—connected 20,000 homes to the sewage network, upgraded treatment plants and built rainwater reservoirs to prevent sewage overflows. Yet just a day later, heavy rainfall in the city caused the swimming spots to close once again due to concerns the downpours would cause Paris’ 19th century sewage system to overflow and dump polluted water back into the river. Other swimming spots in eastern Paris also due to open on Sunday were forced to remain closed after the rain “compromised water quality,” according to local authorities. Despite initial health concerns during Olympic events, successful races boosted confidence in public swimming, and the rivers are now tested daily for traces of E.coli and other bacteria which will render the waters unsafe for swimmers. The Seine swimming spots will be open free of charge across the city from now until the end of August.
Indonesian volcano Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki dramatically erupted on Monday morning, propelling a huge column of ash 11 miles into the sky and blanketing nearby villages. No casualties have been reported in the eruption, which Indonesia’s Geology Agency has monitored for the last month, with the volcano being on the highest alert level since June 18. However, air traffic in the southern hemisphere has been impacted by the blast, with numerous flights to Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and Malaysia being grounded or heavily delayed. The eruption is the fifth time Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has erupted over the past 12 months, with dramatic activity also recorded in June, May, March, and November. “An eruption of that size certainly carries a higher potential for danger, including its impact on aviation,” Geology Agency chief Muhammed Wafid told the Associated Press. “We shall reevaluate to enlarge its danger zone that must be cleared of villagers and tourist activities.” Volcanic ash can pose a significant danger to aircraft if sucked into jet engines, melting and later resolidifying inside the craft which can cause significant damage to the engines.
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik is getting candid on his experiences as part of the world-renowned boy band in his newest track, “Fuchsia Sea.” In an Instagram post Saturday, Malik shared a snippet of the upcoming single where he recalled his time in the group and heavily alluded to experiencing racism. “Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? ‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation,” Malik raps in the track’s snippet. “And while they concentrate on their elevation, I’ve got a round trip to the constellation / I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ‘cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian.” Malik was a member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. Payne died in October 2024 at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The group formed in 2010 as part of reality competition series The X Factor. In 2015, Malik announced his departure from the band, saying in a statement at the time that “I have to do what feels right in my heart.” The group ultimately went on an indefinite hiatus a year later. In 2024, Malik publicly reunited with his former bandmates for the first time when attending Payne’s funeral.
It may be some time before audiences get to see Michael Douglas on the big screen again. Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic over the weekend, Douglas, 80, revealed that while he’s “not retired,” he still has “no real intentions” of going back to acting. “I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop,” the two-time Academy Award winner shared. “I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back, but otherwise, no.” Douglas last appeared in theaters as part of 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more recently starred as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+’s 2024 series Franklin. Though the actor confessed that there’s “one little independent movie” he’s trying to get made, in the “spirit of maintaining a good marriage,” he’s “happy to play the wife” to his partner of over 20 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Sean “Diddy” Combs got a standing ovation from his fellow inmates after being acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges last week, according to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo. “They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo recalled to The Associated Press in an interview published Sunday. Combs, who was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing. In his interview with AP, Agnifilo disclosed that he had accurately predicted what the jury’s verdict was going to be the night before the decision was made on July 2. “I wake up at three in the morning and I text Teny [Geragos, Combs’ other lawyer] and say: ”We have to get a bail application together,” Agnifilo said. “It’s going to be a good verdict for us but I think he went down on the prostitution counts so let’s try to get him out.” The attorney, whose wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is representing another high-profile inmate at MDC– Luigi Mangione–also said that Combs has since been “doing OK.”
It was a great weekend for the Osbourne family. Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot rockstar Sid Wilson on Saturday during her father Ozzy’s last show with Black Sabbath in England. A video of the proposal posted by Kelly, 40, on Instagram showed Wilson, 48, popping the question in front of his soon-to-be in-laws, Ozzy and Sharon. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson says. Ozzy, 76, quickly interjects: “F--k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.” The small crowd laughs off the comment as Wilson continues: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly, visibly shocked as Wilson got on one knee and pulled out a ring, nodded yes. The couple shares a hug as their loved ones erupt in celebration. Kelly and Wilson were friends for over two decades before becoming an item in 2022. “After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly wrote in her first Valentine’s Day post for Wilson. ”You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”
Jessie J has opened up about the painful emotional experience of undergoing a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis in April. “I’m currently experiencing some delayed sadness and frustration by having time to process what is happening,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Now I’m here and letting myself be angry and sad and all the things. Just for a few days.” The Bang Bang hitmaker added that she hopes soon to “sew some padding in a bra to even them out order some t shirts and crack tf on.” Though she struck a resilient tone in her posts, she said that she regrets not taking more time to process what was about to happen before going into surgery. “A little disappointed in myself I didn’t say goodbye to my old boob enough,” she said. “Sounds silly but that’s where I’m at.”