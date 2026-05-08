American Men Are Vanishing From the Workforce

Labor Department data shows the share of men participating in the workforce has fallen to a record low. Figures released Friday found that one in three American men was out of the workforce in April, as male-dominated industries continued to shed jobs, baby boomers retired, and younger men increasingly stepped away from work to study or because of illness or disability. “Across the board, when we look at men, we see challenges that they face that leave too many men disconnected,” Betsey Stevenson, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan, told The Washington Post about the trend. The only time the labor force participation rate for U.S. men ages 16 and older was lower was during the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic. An analysis by The Post of population survey data also found that men outside the workforce were more likely never to have married and more likely to live with their parents. The figures come even as the broader labor market has remained relatively stable, with the unemployment rate holding at 4.3 percent and employers adding 115,000 jobs in April, according to the report.