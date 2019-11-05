American Moms and Kids Massacred in Mexican Ambush that Killed at Least 10

A string of SUVs carrying moms, kids, and babies heading to a wedding in Mexico was brutally attacked by armed gunmen on Monday, killing at least 10 passengers, including several children.

The victims, many of whom had dual Mexican-American citizenship, were members of a Mormon offshoot group that had settled in Bavispe in the Mexican border state of Sonora more than 50 years ago, according to multiple news reports.

The cars packed with kids and babies were heading to a wedding in another Mormon offshoot community called LaBaron in the Mexican state of Chihuahua when they came under heavy gunfire. Authorities are working on the theory that they were either caught in the crossfire between warring drug cartels or attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

One of the vehicles was armored but exploded when a stray bullet ricocheted and punctured the gas tank, according to the BBC, which also reports that victims in that vehicle were burned alive.

A second car with children among the dead was found further down the road, suggesting they tried to escape.

Not all of those in the convoy are accounted for and some may have been kidnapped or may have tried to escape on foot in the desert region, according to local press reports.

Leah Staddon, a former member of the Mormon offshoot group that lived in Bavispe, told Arizona Central that she initially heard from family members that her sister-in-law and a cousin traveling in the convoy with 10 children, including an infant, had been kidnapped for ransom. She was later told that they were killed. It is unclear if they died in the initial attack or later.

Staddon also told the news outlet that her nephew’s wife and four children, including an 8-year-old, a 1o-year-old, and twin 4-month-old babies, died in the armored car blaze.

People saying they were relatives of the victims have posted tributes and details on Facebook, including one horrific video of the burnt-out SUV posted by a man who says his grandchildren were caught in the attack. His post also names 31-year-old Christina Langford Johnson as a victim whose 7-month-old baby was found alive on the floor of her SUV.

The Security Committee of Sonora is investigating the grisly mass murder and will provide further details Tuesday.