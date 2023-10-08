CHEAT SHEET
American Mountaineer and Guide Dead in Tibet Avalanche
After avalanches hit Mount Shishapangma in Tibet on Saturday, American mountaineer Anna Gutu and Nepalese local guide Mingmar Sherpa have been confirmed dead and American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and Nepalese local guide Tenjen Sherpa remain missing, according to the AP, which cited Chinese media reports. Nepalese guide Karma Geljen Sherpa was seriously injured but is reportedly in stable condition. Tenjen Sherpa broke the record for the fastest climb of the world’s tallest 14 mountains back in July and was attempting to do it twice on this current climb. All climbing has come to a halt on Shishapangma because of the snow. At least 120 people have died in the last two years because of avalanches in the Indian Himalayas.