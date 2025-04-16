American Pastor Kidnapped in South Africa Rescued After Deadly Police Shootout

Donald Trump launched into a furious tirade against Harvard University after the college defied his demands for policy changes. After threatening to take away the college’s tax-exempt status over the refusal, Trump followed up with another blistering Truth Social post early Wednesday. “Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders,’” Trump raged. He added that “Leftist dopes” run the Ivy League college, and “because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges.” Signing off, he added: “Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The post comes after the White House said it was freezing $2.2 billion in federal funds and a $60 million contract to Harvard, the first major college to stand up to Trump’s demands. The government wants Harvard to report students “hostile” to American values, cancel DEI programs, and hire a government-approved overseer to check programs are antisemitism free.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Trump Rages Against Harvard’s ‘Stupidity’ in Unhinged RantTHIRD DEGREEThe president also demanded the school be left out of “any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges.”
- 2Gayle King Lashes Back at Trolls Who Mocked Her Space TripDOWN TO EARTHThe CBS anchor suggested critics might think differently about her Bezos-backed space trip if they’d actually go up to space themselves.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate 4/20 (and Spring) With 20% Off These CBD GummiesFLY HIGHIn honor of the annual “gardening holiday,” Earlybird CBD is offering 20 percent off its lineup of CBD and THC-infused edibles.
- 3Pam Bondi Sues Maine After Guv Says ‘See You in Court’SERVED“We have exhausted every other remedy,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday.
- 4‘White Lotus’ Star Reveals Gift From ‘SNL’ ImpersonatorMAKING AMENDSAimee Lou Wood was not happy with Sarah Sherman’s “mean” impression.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language ExpertWORD?Celebrate Promova’s sixth birthday with 50 percent off all of its subscription-based language learning plans.
- 5Liv Tyler Found Out About Half Sister at Aerosmith ConcertCRAZYThe “Armageddon” star realized the other 9-year-old girl backstage looked just like her.
- 6U.S. Pastor Kidnapped in South Africa Rescued After ShootoutDIVINE INTERVENTIONTennessee missionary Josh Sullivan was rescued after a “high-intensity” shootout between police and his captors.
- 7Musk Responds to Bombshell Report on His ‘Harem Drama’NOT HAPPYThe Tesla CEO was apparently unimpressed with the scoop on his private life.
- 8Trump Lands on Surprising Name for IRS HeadLOYALTY TESTGary Shapley is an agency investigator-turned-whistleblower who shared his concerns that the Justice Department was slow-walking its tax case into Hunter Biden.
Shop with ScoutedScore 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth MonthKITCHEN DETOXGreenPan has perfected nonstick, eco-friendly, and aesthetically-pleasing cookware.
- 9Gene Hackman’s Wife Made Chilling Google Search Before DeathSEARCHING FOR ANSWERSAmong other things, Betsy Arakawa’s search history also shows that she bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on Feb. 11.
- 10Jimmy Kimmel Knows Who to Blame for Trump’s WinSCAPEGOATThe late-night host says that much of the outrage people have is “completely manufactured.”
Gayle King clapped back at critics of her Jeff Bezos-funded Blue Origin flight by suggesting they take a trip to space themselves.
“I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Have you been to space?” the CBS Mornings anchor said in an interview with Extra.
She dared her critics to “go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, ‘This is a terrible thing.’”
King acknowledged that the 11-minute flight—which she took alongside five other women, including Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez and pop star Katy Perry—was “expensive.” While Blue Origin doesn’t disclose the cost of securing a seat, it requires interested potential astronauts to agree to pay a $150,000 deposit to begin the process.
But King took issue with people dismissing the mission—manned by the first all-female crew since 1963—a mere “ride,” calling it “disrespectful.”
“You never see a man, a male astronaut, who’s going up in space and they say, ‘Oh, he took a ride.’ ... It’s always referred to as a flight or a journey,” she said.
Online users and a lineup of celebrities—including Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer, and Olivia Wilde—blasted the crew for what they saw as self-indulgent space tourism.
Munn called the voyage “gluttonous” in an interview with Today: “There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?”
Perry’s post-flight interview with Good Morning America was also widely mocked online. The singer, still clad in her blue space suit, proclaimed “we weren’t just taking up space, we were making space for the future.”
But TikTok users weren’t having it. “No Katy! It was uber rich women paying for an 11 minute ride,” one user commented.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Not everyone needs to get super baked on 4/20—sometimes, all you want is a light buzz to celebrate. If you’re looking to take the edge off without floating off into the clouds, Earlybird CBD’s 4/20 sale has just what you need. Earlybird CBD is an Austin-based recreational hemp company that makes gummies and tinctures formulated to help you feel good without a full cannabis high. Each of the brand’s gummies is micro-dosed with a legal amount of hemp-derived THC—just enough to help you relax and reset without crashing or ending up couch-locked.
Whether you’re winding down after a day of work or looking to level up your next outdoor adventure, the brand’s gummies and tinctures are an excellent way to decompress without going overboard. Best of all, from now through April 20, enjoy 20 percent off site-wide with the code (what else?) 420 at checkout.
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is suing Maine because it refused to comply with a ban on transgender athletes in high school sports. The lawsuit alleges that the state violated Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal aid. The lawsuit reads: “The undeniable physiological differences between males and females provide boys with inherent advantages in strength, speed, and physicality that pre-determine the outcome of athletic contests.” This is the latest move in the public feud between the Trump administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. “We have exhausted every other remedy,” Bondi said of the suit. “We tried to get Maine to comply. We don’t like standing up here and filing lawsuits, we want to get states to comply with us.” In February, President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from Maine if it did not comply with his wishes during a tense exchange with Mills at a meeting of the National Governors Association. Mills said she intended to follow the law and told the president: “See you in court.” Trump replied: “Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that—that should be a real easy one.”
The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood shared a photo on Instagram of the “beautiful” flower arrangement she received from the Saturday Night Live cast member whose impression she called “mean and unfunny.” While Wood did not indicate whether the flowers from comedian Sarah Sherman came with an apology, she did publicly thank her for sending them. Wood’s gracious message comes after she expressed her disappointment at the taped SNL sketch that imagined members of the Trump administration populating her hit HBO series. While the piece mostly went after MAGA politics, the jokes about Wood’s character were entirely about her teeth. After host Jon Hamm (as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) pitches his “insane idea” to remove fluoride from the water supply, Sherman can be seen with prosthetic teeth and an exaggerated British accent asking, “Fluoride? What’s that?” After she received waves of affirmation from fans for speaking up, Wood posted, “On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it, so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.
Liv Tyler realized she had a half sister when their mothers brought them to the same Aerosmith concert at age 9. Liv and Mia Tyler were both playing in a VIP area backstage at the venue formerly known as Great Woods in Mansfield, Massachusetts, when a woman commented that they could be sisters. Later, Liv saw the same girl standing on the side of the stage as Aerosmith’s opening act, Guns N’ Roses, was performing “Welcome to the Jungle.” “I looked and I was like, ‘Wait, that’s me.’ It was really weird. I was literally like looking in the mirror, seeing double,” Liv said during an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast “Sibling Revelry.” that also featured her sister Mia. Liv had always been told Utopia front man Todd Rundgren was her father. His name even appeared on her birth certificate, and he was a father figure to her. But during the Great Woods concert, after Axl Rose dedicated the song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to Mia, Liv Tyler’s mother broke down crying. Liv asked if Steven was her real father, and her mom told her the whole story.
American Pastor Kidnapped in South Africa Rescued After Deadly Police Shootout
An American pastor who was kidnapped by masked men in South Africa was rescued following a deadly shootout with police. Pastor Josh Sullivan, 34, from Tennessee, was abducted while giving a sermon at a church in the Eastern Cape last week by a group of four armed men. Sullivan was taken by his captors to a house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, and was eventually discovered after a tip-off led police to his location. Upon arrival, suspects in a car outside the premises began firing at the officers and a “high-intensity shootout” took place, which resulted in the deaths of three of Sullivan’s captors and caused the others to flee. Sullivan was found “miraculously unharmed” in the same car as his captives and is “currently in an excellent condition,” according to police. In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Tom Hartley, pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Sullivan’s hometown of Maryville, Tennessee, wrote: “Josh has been released. I just got ‘the go ahead to let it be known.’ SA media has started broadcasting. American media will follow. Thank you for your support and prayers. Please do not stop praying for The Sullivans. Praise The Lord Jesus Christ!”
Elon Musk took a swipe at the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper published an explosive report about his private life. The article—which included revelations about how the billionaire is trying to create a “legion” of kids and featured complaints about the “harem drama” from one of the mothers of his children—claims Musk recruits potential mothers through his social media platform and buys their silence with NDAs. After the piece’s publication, Musk used the mathematical ‘greater-than sign’ to compare the Journal unfavorably to the gossip site TMZ, using the phrase: “TMZ>>WSJ.” The remark was well-received by his followers on X, who responded with a torrent of memes and crying laughing emojis. Musk, who has fathered at least 14 children by four different women, has long expressed concerns about population collapse. In a text sent to his latest baby mama Ashley St. Clair, the Tesla CEO reportedly told her: “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” as his reasoning for having even more children.
Donald Trump is expected to pick a surprising name to be his acting IRS commissioner, according to multiple reports. The president has landed on Gary Shapley, an agency investigator-turned-whistleblower who very publicly trumpeted his concerns that the Justice Department was slow-walking its tax case into Hunter Biden, CNN reported Tuesday night. He was later removed from the case. The claims earned him many fans on the Republican side of Congress, where he was invited to testify about his experience at the agency. When Trump took office earlier this year, he named Shapley as deputy chief of the IRS’ criminal investigation division. Now, the agency veteran is set to run the entire IRS, the denouement of a stunning rise propelled by his perceived loyalty to the president. He is set to serve as commissioner until Trump’s current nominee, Billy Long, is confirmed by the Senate. “Gary has proven his honesty and devotion to enforcing the law without fear or favor, even at great cost to his own career,” a spokesperson for the Treasury Department told CNN. “He’ll be a great asset to the IRS as we rethink and reform this crucial organization.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.
Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.
Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to her death, TMZ reported. According to a new investigation, Arakawa was looking up answers to symptoms Hackman was experiencing just days before she passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A report released by New Mexico officials, obtained by the outlet, reveals that the 65-year-old had bookmarks open on her computer from Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12—the latter being the day she died—that indicated she looked up dizziness and nosebleeds as COVID symptoms. Hackman died of heart complications six days later on Feb. 18. An email to her masseuse shows that Hackman woke up with the flu or cold-like symptoms on Feb. 11. Although his COVID test came back negative, Arakawa claimed that she rescheduled her appointment “out of an abundance of caution.” Her search history also shows that she bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on Feb. 11. Her final search on the morning of Feb. 12 was for a Santa Fe healthcare provider. Earlier Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Public Health reported rodent excrement in the pair’s mansion. The Hantavirus spreads through rat droppings and pee and usually starts with flu-like symptoms.
Jimmy Kimmel said that liberals “who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians” are a “big part” of why Donald Trump won the 2024 election. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Kimmel explained that he doesn’t “put limits” on what he can laugh at, and thinks that much of the outrage at jokes is often “completely manufactured.” “A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.” He added that there is “no black and white” when it comes to comedy and that “the line” is different for everyone. “I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he said. Kimmel also said another major reason he thinks Trump won is because he was “so much more famous” than Kamala Harris. “He is a celebrity. He is a star. He is the most famous person in the world. And it’s hard to compete with that,” he said. Kimmel has been very publicly critical of Trump over the years on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2024, Trump called Kimmel a “FOOL” and the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” on Truth Social after the comedian, who was hosting the event, tore into Trump’s scandals.