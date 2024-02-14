‘American Pie’ Star Seann William Scott Files For Divorce
AMERICAN DIVORCE
Actor Seann William Scott filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles County Court, according to The Blast. The American Pie star cited “irreconcilable differences” in court documents to dissolve his marriage with his wife of four years, interior designer Olivia Kronenberg. The two married in September 2019, according to Access Hollywood. Court documents reveal that the couple has been separated since October 2023. Scott, who also starred in the 2000 comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?” is seeking to divide the couple’s assets according to their original prenuptial agreement, and wants joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose Scott. Court documents request that his earnings and savings from before, during, and after their marriage belong solely to the Bulletproof Monk star. According to the prenuptial agreement, Scott will continue to financially support Kronenberg. The actor also starred on the Fox series Welcome To Flatch for its two-season run between 2022 and 2023.