‘American Pie’ Star Says His Drug Addiction Saw Him Snort Coke From Garbage

Why the Trump-Musk Blowup Is Very Bad News For AG Pam Bondi
[REDACTED]
Less than a week after President Donald Trump was handing Elon Musk a literal key to Washington, the two men went to war in the most 21st-century way possible Thursday: Over social media. Musk continued his assault on Trump’s big beautiful bill. Trump threatened to remove government contracts for Musk’s businesses. Musk suggested Trump should be impeached. And then, Jeffrey Epstein entered the chat. Now, back in February, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi announced—to much fanfare—she was going to release all the information that had been gathered by federal agencies on Epstein and his associates. The White House brought prominent MAGA media personalities in and made a show of giving them binders with ‘all’ the details. But there was nothing new there. Bondi quickly insisted there was more to come—and that it would be released in short order. That was at the end of February. Last month, New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman blasted Bondi for the subsequent delays. “People are asking if she’s covering for Trump?” he wrote on X. Which, in light of Musk’s allegation, looks very prescient. Of course it’s worth remembering that Musk is an utterly unreliable narrator. He has used his X feed to promote all sorts of baseless conspiracy theories. This could be just another one. But what Musk’s tweet will do is amp up the pressure on Bondi to release everything related to Epstein. And fast.
