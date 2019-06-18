American Preschoolers Are Getting Less Obese: Study

A new U.S. study found that preschoolers’ obesity rates have declined. In 2010, the obesity rate for children ages 2 to 4 on government food aid was 16 percent. In 2016, the latest data available, obesity rates fell to 14 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers chalk up the improvement to changes in the program, including the increase of fruit and vegetable options, a switch to low-fat milk, and new restrictions on the amount of juice allowed. Former CDC obesity expert Dr. William Dietz told the AP that these changes meant children ate 9,000 calories less monthly. In 2016, one in five American children were enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program to receive food aid. The program is designed for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum women, as well as children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.