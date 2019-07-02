CHEAT SHEET
American Pride Hits All-Time Low in New Poll Ahead of Fourth of July
The Fourth of July celebrations this week might just be a little more muted than usual. A new poll from Gallup reveals that Americans' pride in the U.S. has hit its lowest point since the polling company first asked the question in 2001. The poll showed 70% of U.S. adults overall say they're proud to be Americans, but only 45% are “extremely” proud. Unsurprisingly, Democrats are far behind Republicans in expressing extreme pride in the country. It's the second year in a row that less than half of respondents have said they were extremely proud of the States. The highest ever readings, of 69% and 70%, were recorded between 2002 and 2004.