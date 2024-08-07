U.S. Skateboard Great Andy MacDonald Makes Olympic Debut at 51, for Britain
JUST A NUMBER
American skateboarder Andy MacDonald made his Olympic debut at the age of 51 on Wednesday—although for Team GB rather than Team USA. MacDonald’s long and hugely successful skateboarding career was brought to an end by the pandemic, but the eight-time World Cup champion decided he wanted a piece of the action as he watched skateboarding make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. After securing himself a U.K. passport—his father was born near London—he just managed to get a spot in the three-strong GB skateboarding squad, alongside Lola Tambling and Sky Brown, both 16. Cheered on by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, MacDonald successfully navigated the men’s park course at Place de la Concorde in Paris, coming in 18th of 22 riders but failing to make the final. “It’s the experience of a lifetime taking part in the Olympics,” he told the BBC afterward.