American Soldier Killed in Insider Attack in Afghanistan

An American service member in Afghanistan has been killed and another wounded after an insider attack Monday by a member of the Afghan security services. Newsweek reports that 42-year-old U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy A. Bolyard was on his thirteenth deployment when he got killed, and was the “highest-ranking enlisted soldier” in the newest adviser brigade in Afghanistan. Bolyard had taken part in eight combat deployments, and had earned six bronze stars. It is the second insider attack against U.S. forces in less than two months. The attack happened just after noon at Forward Operating Base Shank in Logar province, southeast of Kabul. “We had a security meeting and other security officials were visiting also, and a visiting policeman opened fire on an American military officer. He was hit from behind,” said Gen. Abdul Raziq, commander of the Fourth Brigade of the Afghan army’s 203rd Corps, which operates out of the base.
