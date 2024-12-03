American Solo Traveler, 72, Feared Dead After ‘Man Overboard’ Cruise Incident
A 72-year-old American cruise passenger is feared dead in an apparent “man overboard” incident, according to authorities. The solo traveler was unaccounted for when the ship, the Ruby Princes, docked in San Francisco on Monday after a five-day voyage around Mexico. A frantic search ensued onboard but the man was not found, and attention shifted to the water. A spokesperson from the cruise ship told the New York Post: “Princess worked throughout the day with local authorities. CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success. Having ruled out other possibilities, this is being treated as a man overboard incident.” The U.S. Customs and Border Protection force took over the investigation after the ship returned to California, reports said. One Coast Guard official said: “What information we have to go off kind of does make it a little more difficult. Searching a wide area of the ocean takes a lot of time, and a lot goes into that.”
