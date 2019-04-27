American Released After Five Years in Venezuelan Prison

An American man was released from a Venezuelan prison this week after five years in prison on alleged weapons trafficking and attempted murder charges, his family said in Friday statement. Leininger's family said the 37-year-old was moved to multiple prisons in Venezuela and that prison officials initially “refused to comply” with orders for his release before he was free to travel to Miami. “This was a long and often heart-breaking journey, but I am so grateful to be reunited with my son,” said his mother, Barbara Leininger, said in the statement. In 2014, Leininger was arrested with dozens of foreigners whom authorities alleged were “mercenaries” attempting to undermine the government. At the time, Leininger and his Venezuelan wife were visiting his sister-in-law in western Venezuela.