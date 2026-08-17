American Tourist, 30, Killed by Lightning Strike While Hiking on Erupting Volcano

A thrill-seeking vacation ended in tragedy when an American tourist attempting to view a volcanic eruption was struck and killed by lightning. The 30-year-old hiker wandered into an off-limits area on Sicily’s Mount Etna during a yellow alert for violent thunderstorms. Drawn by glowing night views of molten lava spewing down the slopes, he was hit directly by a massive electrical discharge at high altitude. Emergency crews dispatched a specialized rescue helicopter to recover the hiker, but medical staff declared him dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital in Catania. His death comes as thousands of onlookers flock to the mountain despite authorities warning visitors to remain clear. The active eruption has turned local airspace into chaos, shutting down Catania-Fontanarossa Airport and grounding dozens of flights. Regional civil protection officials urged the public to heed extreme weather warnings, cautioning that sudden mountain storms paired with volcanic activity can instantly turn a hike fatal.

Daily Mail