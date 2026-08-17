World

American Tourist, 30, Killed by Lightning Strike While Hiking on Erupting Volcano

FIERY END

He died after being hit by a massive electrical bolt during a severe storm.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

CATANIA, ITALY - AUGUST 14: Mount Etna's eruptive activity continues, with active lava flows fed by vents located at 2,750 and 1,900 meters of altitude, alongside ongoing ash emissions from the Voragine summit crater in Catania, Sicily, Italy on August 14, 2026. The spectacular glowing lava streams have attracted an exceptional influx of hikers, tourists, and curious onlookers eager to witness the volcanic phenomenon at night. In response to this dangerous mass exodus towards the active lava fronts, local authorities have implemented strict roadblocks, parking bans along key mountain routes like the Mareneve road, and restricted access to the affected areas to ensure public safety. Meanwhile, the continuous emission and fallout of volcanic ash have severely impacted operations at Catania International Airport, leading to a total block described as the most severe emergency in the last twenty years, with flights temporarily suspended until tomorrow. (Photo by Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A thrill-seeking vacation ended in tragedy when an American tourist attempting to view a volcanic eruption was struck and killed by lightning. The 30-year-old hiker wandered into an off-limits area on Sicily’s Mount Etna during a yellow alert for violent thunderstorms. Drawn by glowing night views of molten lava spewing down the slopes, he was hit directly by a massive electrical discharge at high altitude. Emergency crews dispatched a specialized rescue helicopter to recover the hiker, but medical staff declared him dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital in Catania. His death comes as thousands of onlookers flock to the mountain despite authorities warning visitors to remain clear. The active eruption has turned local airspace into chaos, shutting down Catania-Fontanarossa Airport and grounding dozens of flights. Regional civil protection officials urged the public to heed extreme weather warnings, cautioning that sudden mountain storms paired with volcanic activity can instantly turn a hike fatal.

Read it at Daily Mail
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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