CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
TRAGIC
American Tourist Killed in Bahamas Shark Attack
Read it at WPLG
A California woman has been killed in a shark attack while on vacation in the Bahamas with her family. Twenty-one-year-old Jordan Lindsey was snorkeling with her family when three sharks attacked her around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Royal Bahamas Police Force spokesman Paul Rolle told news outlet WPLG. Lindsey and her family, of Torrance, California, were on a snorkeling expedition near Rose Island. Rolle said her family spotted the sharks and tried to warn her, but she did not hear them in time. Lindsey sustained injuries on her arms, legs and buttocks and her right arm was bitten off. She was pulled from the water and taken to Doctor's Hospital in Nassau, where she was pronounced dead, CNN reports.