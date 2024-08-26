American Tourist Killed In Iceland Glacier Disaster
CAVED IN
An American man died and an American woman was injured when an ice cave collapsed in Iceland. Both individuals, who remain unnamed, were part of a tourist group visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier Sunday when a section of it suddenly caved in. Icelandic officials originally believed there were two other tourists trapped under fallen ice. But they called off the search on Monday after being able to safely account for all the visitors. According to local police, the woman was transported to medical facility in the capital of Reykjavík where she was in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. American tourism to Iceland has soared in the last decade, with U.S. citizens making up close to 30% of all tourists in the Nordic nation.