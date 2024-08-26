CHEAT SHEET
    American Tourist Killed In Iceland Glacier Disaster

    CAVED IN

    Lily Mae Lazarus

    Journalist

    Rescue teams at a collapsed ice cave in Iceland on Aug. 26.

    Stod 2/Vilhelm Gunnarsson/Handout/Reuters

    An American man died and an American woman was injured when an ice cave collapsed in Iceland. Both individuals, who remain unnamed, were part of a tourist group visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier Sunday when a section of it suddenly caved in. Icelandic officials originally believed there were two other tourists trapped under fallen ice. But they called off the search on Monday after being able to safely account for all the visitors. According to local police, the woman was transported to medical facility in the capital of Reykjavík where she was in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. American tourism to Iceland has soared in the last decade, with U.S. citizens making up close to 30% of all tourists in the Nordic nation.

