American Tourist Killed by Boat Propeller in Colombia

An American tourist died in Colombia after getting sucked into a boat propeller when she jumped into the sea to grab her flip flops, according to reports. Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo, 26, had been on a trip from California when the accident occurred Nov. 27 by White Wata Beach in San Andres, later dying in an ICU after suffering two cardiac arrests amid hours of emergency care. The boat that killed her was carrying 24 tourists, onlookers screaming as they witnessed the brutal accident, The US Sun reported. The boat has been “immobilized” as Dimar, Colombian maritime authority, investigates the incident, the group said in a statement.