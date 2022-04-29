CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
American Tourists Accidentally Set Off Bomb Scare in Israel
PANIC ATTACK
Read it at The Guardian
An American family visiting Israel with a kid who thought it might be OK to fly home with an unexploded shell—found while rambling around Golan Heights—learned the hard way that it is not. The kid showed the ordnance to a security official at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, which set off a series of anti-bomb precautionary measures that resulted in a man being injured as he and other passengers scrambled for safety over a baggage carousel, according to The Guardian. The family was allowed to board their flight home after being questioned by officials who determined that they did not maliciously mean to et off the bomb scare in one of the most secure airports in the world.