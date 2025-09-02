Cheat Sheet
American Tourist Dies in Jet Ski Accident in the Bahamas

DEADLY CRASH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.02.25 6:58AM EDT 
A beach and a thatched roof beach cabana under a palm tree in Nassau, Bahamas, with a motorboat moored a few feet offshore, 1986. (Photo by Buddy Mays/Getty Images).
A beach and a thatched roof beach cabana under a palm tree in Nassau, Bahamas, with a motorboat moored a few feet offshore, 1986. (Photo by Buddy Mays/Getty Images). Buddy Mays/Getty Images

An American tourist died in the Bahamas after his jet ski crashed into a boat, police announced. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said officers “responded to a collision involving a vessel and a jet ski in waters off Paradise Island,” at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. “The male rider of the jet ski was found unresponsive with visible injuries,” they said. “Medical personnel visited the scene, examined the victim but found no vital signs of life.” The man’s identity has not yet been made public. Since August 2024, at least four American citizens have been hospitalized due to jet ski accidents in the Bahamas, two of whom had to be airlifted to the United States for treatment due to the extent of their injuries. In 2025, the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas issued a warning to tourists about the dangers of renting jet skis and prohibited U.S. government employees working in the area from renting or riding them. An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, police have confirmed.

2
Most People in the U.S. Believe the American Dream Is Dead
NIGHTMARE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.02.25 6:05AM EDT 
People in Washington D.C. celebrate July 4, 2025.
More Americans believe working hard does not lead to getting ahead than at any other point in almost 15 years. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Almost 70 percent of Americans think the nation’s bootstraps have snapped, according to a new poll, with more people than at any other point in the past 15 years saying the American Dream of working hard to get ahead “no longer holds true or never did,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Republicans generally appear less pessimistic about their and their children’s economic prospects, with 55 percent expressing a negative view compared to 90 percent of Democrats. While it’s well established that whichever party happens to hold power assumes a more positive outlook, the current disillusionment seems to cut across various demographics, with little difference in the distributions between men and women, younger and older adults, respondents with and without a college degree, and those who earn above or below $100,000. “It sort of saddens me,” Stanford economics professor Neale Mahoney said. “I think one of our superpowers as a country is our relentless optimism… It is the fuel for entrepreneurship and other exceptional achievements.”

Shop with Scouted

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
BUZZ-WORTHY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

3
Olympian Sells Three Medals to Start New Life Overseas
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.02.25 7:15AM EDT 
Published 09.02.25 6:40AM EDT 
Greg Louganis arrives for the GLAAD Media Awards
Olympic diver Greg Louganis arrives for the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Olympic great Greg Louganis had to sell off some of his medals to raise the cash to start a new life abroad. The legendary American diver, who collected four gold medals and a silver over three Olympics between 1976 and 1988, said he “needed the money” from selling a trio of medals to leave his life in California and start over, revealing in a Facebook post that he is moving to Panama. Louganis, who won two gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and repeated the feat in Seoul four years later, said: “So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind? I am 65 years old, and I am asking just that. I am no longer who I used to think I was.” He continued: “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold…” Explaining his reasoning why, Louganis added, “I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for.” He also revealed he had sold his house: “I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to.” He promised he would be “checking in from Panama,” noting, “Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis?” Louganis has long been considered a trailblazer for LGBTQ athletes, coming out as gay and revealing that he was HIV-positive in the mid-1990s.

4
Walker, 85, Dies in Cow Herd Horror Taking Stroll With Wife
BOVINE KILLERS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.02.25 6:22AM EDT 
Published 09.02.25 6:15AM EDT 
Cows in Austria
Cows stand on a grassland before walking down from Mutterer Alm, some 10km south of the western Austrian city of Innsbruck September 15, 2012. At the end of the summer season, farmers move their herds down from the Alps to the valley into winter pastures. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler (AUSTRIA - Tags: AGRICULTURE ANIMALS) Dominic Ebenbichler/REUTERS

A herd of cows killed an 85-year-old hiker, who, despite being rushed to the hospital, died from his injuries before surgery could be conducted. The bovine killers trampled the man and his 82-year-old wife, leaving prosecutors trying to work out what went wrong. The couple, from Vienna, had been out for a walk with their dog in the Austrian Alps on their way to a hut in Ramsau am Dachstein when the incident occurred. The woman was seriously hurt but does not have life-threatening injuries, a German news organization reported. Afterward, they were rushed to the hospital in Salzburg, according to local law enforcement, as reported by CBS News. An autopsy is now pending as part of the investigation. Speaking to AFP, police spokesman Markus Lamb said, “A retired couple from Vienna and their dog were walking just below the so-called Austria hut when a herd of nine cows—including three calves—charged and severely injured them.” A cow attack more than a decade ago saw the Austrian government publish a “code of conduct” for walkers around cows, although incidents in the popular tourist destination are rare.

Shop with Scouted

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.21.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

5
Jude Law Takes a Tumble Getting Off a Water Taxi in Venice
HEADFIRST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.02.25 6:23AM EDT 
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Jude Law during the"The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Jude Law during the"The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Actor Jude Law dramatically lost his footing as he was getting out of a water taxi in Venice. The incident happened on Monday when Law, in town for this week’s Venice Film Festival, was disembarking from a motoscafo with his team. Video footage shows a woman confidently exiting the speedboat, but when Law attempts to follow he loses his footing and takes a fall into the dock instead. Luckily, the 52-year-old actor’s quick reflexes saved the day and he managed to break the fall with his hands and continue on his way, unharmed but perhaps a bit embarrassed by the ordeal. Law is in Venice to promote his latest film, The Wizard of the Kremlin, in which he portrays Russian President Vladimir Putin. Based on the 2022 novel of the same name, the film focuses on the dictator’s rise to power in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union, and also stars Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, and Jeffrey Wright.

6
Boy, 8, Airlifted to Hospital After Shark Attack
HOLIDAY HELL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.02.25 5:04AM EDT 
Key Largo
Beach with palm trees, coconut trees, and white sand in the park, and warning signs about the presence of crocodiles in the ocean at John Pennekamp Reef Coral Park in Key Largo on the Keys highway in the state of Florida in the United States of America (USA) on July 30, 2025. (Photo by Jc Milhet / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by JC MILHET/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) JC Milheth/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

An eight-year-old boy has been bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys while out for a Labor Day swim. The unnamed child is understood to have been snorkeling with his family when he was attacked, officials from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident took place in the waters off Key Largo, and he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, by a Trauma Star Air Ambulance. Writing in a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Coast Guard was notified of the incident. No further information on the child’s condition has been made public. The news comes on the back of a fresh report that claims nine out of 10 of the top U.S. spots for shark attacks are in Florida. Data gathered by Tideschart from 1642 to 2024 named New Smyrna Beach, Florida, as the most active location, with 277.

7
Dem Rep Who Led Trump’s Impeachment Won’t Seek Re-Election
RETIRING
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.02.25 1:11AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) held a news conference to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) held a news conference to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, 78, has said it’s time for a younger generation of Democrats to take the stage as he announced he will stand aside in the upcoming midterm elections. The liberal Democrat stalwart from New York served as Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, overseeing the attempted impeachment of Donald Trump in 2020. He also drafted the article of impeachment against Trump in 2021, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler told The New York Times on Monday. Concerns over the age and health of political leaders have been heightened since President Joe Biden stepped aside during the 2024 election campaign. President Donald Trump is facing speculation about his own health. Bringing his 34-year congressional career to a close, Nadler is reportedly expected to support his former aide, Micah Lasher, 43, for the hotly contested Manhattan seat he represents. “I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” Nadler said. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism.”

8
Two Planes in Horror Mid-Air Fatal Collision in Colorado
DEADLY CRASH
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 8:17PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 8:14PM EDT 

One person is dead and two are injured after a mid-air collision between two planes in Colorado on Sunday morning. A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 crashed as they were both attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport at around 10.40 a.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. There were two people on board each aircraft; their names have yet to be released. The Cessna was on its final approach to the airport when it was struck by the other plane, causing both aircraft to catch fire, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said. The two occupants of the Cessna had minor injuries and were released at the scene; one occupant of the other aircraft was transported to a nearby hospital. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office pronounced the other occupant dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also thanked citizens who tried to put the fire out until first responders arrived at the scene. Aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 06.26.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

9
Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Axed After Secret Affair With Colleague
BUSTED!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 10:49PM EDT 
CEO Laurent Freixe attends a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle in Ecublens, near Lausanne, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET/AFP via Getty Images)
CEO Laurent Freixe attends a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle in Ecublens, near Lausanne, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET/AFP via Getty Images) GABRIEL MONNET/AFP via Getty Images

Swiss food giant Nestlé is the latest global company to see a CEO ousted after an affair with a colleague. Chief executive Laurent Freixe, who had been at Nestlé for 40 years, was fired immediately due to an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a direct subordinate, the company said in a statement. An investigation into the affair found it breached Nestle’s code of business conduct. “This was a necessary decision,” said Chairman Paul Bulcke. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.” The investigation was triggered after a report came through Nestlé’s whistleblowing channel, the BBC reported. Freixe will not receive a payout. He will be replaced as CEO by Philipp Navratil, who has been at the company since 2001. Nestle’s brands include pet food Purina, Gerber baby food, Häagen-Dazs, Kit Kat, Smarties, Hot Pockets and Cheerios. A fixture on the Fortune 500 list, Nestlé employs over 270,000 staff worldwide and sells their products into 188 markets. Freixe’s exit is the latest workplace romance to be revealed. Tech CEO Andy Bryant quit his role at Astronomer in July after being busted with his company’s HR chief on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert.

10
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Movie Blasted for ‘Dangerous’ EpiPen Scene
NOT FUNNY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 1:51PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 1:47PM EDT 
Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s new film The Roses was blasted for a scene The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation called “triggering” and “dangerous.” The Foundation told Daily Mail that the storyline in which Cumberbatch’s character “withholds life-saving medication” is “not remotely funny.” Cumberbatch and Colman play feuding exes in the new film, and their contempt goes nuclear when Cumberbatch intentionally feeds his wife food she’s allergic to and then hides her EpiPen until she signs divorce papers. “Life-threatening food allergies affect so many people,” the Foundation said in a statement addressing the movie. “These portrayals are not only triggering, they are dangerous. Using food allergies and the threat of anaphylaxis for cheap laughs is careless, offensive and completely unacceptable—just one more very important reason why it is so important for us all to continue to raise awareness and educate others on the reality and dangers of living with food allergies.” The Roses, a remake of the 1989 film The War of the Roses starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, sits at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and made just $8 million over Labor Day weekend, landing it at fifth place on the box office charts.

