American Tourists Free to Visit Europe This Summer Even Without Vaccinations, Reports Say
PACK YOUR BAGS
American tourists will reportedly be able to travel freely within the 27 countries of the European Union this summer—even if they haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccination. The French news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed “European sources,” that EU ambassadors have added the U.S. to the list of countries whose residents don’t need to prove that they have been vaccinated. However, it will still be up to the 27 individual member states to decide whether to impose additional rules on travelers, such as a quarantine period or a negative test for entry. The EU decided last month to allow vaccinated tourists into the bloc. There’s no word on when Europeans will be allowed to visit the United States, despite the Biden administration promising to work to open up travel.