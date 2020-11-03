American University Professors Say They Won’t Punish Any Students Jailed in Election Protests
‘SUPPORTING OUR STUDENTS’
Nearly 50 American University professors and staff members have signed a letter in support of students who plan to protest after Tuesday’s election results—and will even grant absences to those who are arrested. In the Tuesday letter, the faculty of the Washington, D.C., university stated that several considerations to modify class expectations are on the table, including extensions for assignments and granting excused absences, ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.
“In the spirit of AU’s longstanding commitment to political engagement, the undersigned faculty, staff, and administrators pledge to deepen our support for students engaged in social justice activism and organizing after the election,” the letter said. It also encouraged other faculty members to support their students’ social justice work. “We understand that there are times when events and issues outside the classroom are more important than work inside the classroom. This is clearly such a time.”