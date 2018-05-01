American University Student Sues Daily Stormer Publisher Over Racist ‘Troll Storm’

The first black woman to serve as American University’s student government president is suing the publisher of The Daily Stormer for allegedly orchestrating a harassment campaign against her, according to The Guardian. Taylor Dumpson filed her suit on Monday, and accuses Andrew Anglin of telling The Daily Stormer readers to “troll storm” her with “racist and demeaning messages on social media.” Law enforcement began investigating alleged harassment against Dumpson in May 2017, after someone hung up bananas with nooses around campus the day after she was inaugurated. Dumpson says she had post-traumatic stress disorder and “feels constantly afraid and on edge” due to “the severity of the trolling.” The lawsuit, filed by Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, also names two others who sent her hateful messages on Twitter. This is the third known federal lawsuit against Anglin from victims of alleged harassment campaigns. According to The Eagle, Dumpson resigned from the post in January to focus on “health and education.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED