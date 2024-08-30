American Viscountess’ Pet Duck Quackers Slain by Dog Walker
DUCK DUCK GONE
An American viscountess is demanding an apology after she said her pet duck “Quakers” was attacked by a dog and then strangled by its owner. Julie Montagu, 50, known as Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, announced in an Instagram post that a gardener on her English estate saw the whole ordeal play out on Wednesday after he “heard a commotion and went over to see what was happening.” A terrier chased the duck down and captured it in his mouth. “The owner saw this happen, and she took the duck in her hands and strangled the duck,” said Montagu, adding that the owner then “threw her in the long grass” and quickly drove off. Located in West Dorset, about 140 miles from London, Montagu’s Mapperton House sits on 1,900 acres, with roaming cattle, chickens and ducks, and is open to the public for visitation. Quackers, who was one of three Runner ducks on the grounds, had been a mainstay at the property for 10 years, said Montagu, whose husband Luke is the eldest son of the Earl of Sandwich and therefore has the title Viscount Hinchingbrooke. Montagu has made numerous appearances in TV shows about marrying into British aristocracy. Despite the “appalling incident,” Montagu said, “We just want an apology and an explanation from the woman who did it.”