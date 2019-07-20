CHEAT SHEET
American Woman and Australian Man Found Dead on a Remote Highway in Canada
An American woman and her Australian boyfriend were vacationing in British Columbia, Canada, when they were found dead off of a remote highway. Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, were found Monday 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Friday. She said that both deaths appear “suspicious,” but that the investigation is still “in its very infancy.” Deese’s mother, Shiela Deese, told CNN that the two were going to travel in a van to visit some of Canada’s national parks. “They had mapped out their route,” she said. “And to my understanding, the van broke down and that's where tragedy happened.” A 1986 blue Chevrolet van with Alberta plates was found at the scene, Shoihet said. Authorities are asking for anyone who might have saw the van to come forward.