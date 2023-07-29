American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti, Nonprofit Says
NIGHTMARE
An American nurse from New Hampshire and her child were kidnapped on Thursday near Port au Prince, Haiti, according to faith-based organization El Roi Haiti Outreach International. Alix Dorsainvil, who is married to the director of El Roi Haiti, was allegedly abducted along with their child from the group’s campus, the organization said in a statement. El Roi’s website lists Dorsainvil as its community health nurse, and in a video featured under her name, Dorsainvil says she now lives in Haiti. “Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” El Roi’s statement read. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.” The U.S. State Department ordered Americans to leave Haiti on Thursday and issued a travel advisory due to its “ kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.” In an email to The Washington Post, the State Department said it was “aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens” and is in contact with Haitian authorities.