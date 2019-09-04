CHEAT SHEET
American Woman Arrested at Manila Airport After Baby Found in Her Luggage
An American woman was arrested in a Philippines airport on Wednesday after authorities discovered she was carrying a baby boy in her luggage, The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports. Jennifer Talbot, 43, was arrested at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport before her flight to the U.S. Wednesday morning. The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration told the newspaper the child was kept in an “oversized belt bag” and “was not declared nor presented to the immigration inspector during departure formalities.” A bureau official also said authorities were not able to confirm whether Talbot was the mother or the baby’s guardian, as there were no travel documents for the child and Talbot did not have documentation to prove she was eligible to take the child abroad. The agency said the baby was “alive” and “in good health,” and would be turned over to the country’s Department of Social Welfare and Development. The New York Daily News also reported that officials were planning to charge Talbot with child trafficking.