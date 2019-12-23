American Woman Becomes 19th Person Dead From White Island Volcano Eruption
A 19th victim is dead from the New Zealand White Island volcano eruption and has been identified as an American woman from Atlanta. The total death toll includes two people who are missing and presumed dead. Several Americans were among those killed, including two U.S.-born brothers, Matthew and Ben Hollander, and their parents, Martin and Barbara Hollander. Mayuri Singh died Sunday night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland from burns suffered in the eruption. Singh was from the Atlanta area, family members told ABC News. Her husband, Pratap Singh, remains in hospital in stable condition. Many of the victims sustained severe burns covering more than 90 percent of their bodies, said Peter Watson, chief medical officer of the Counties Manukau District Health Board.