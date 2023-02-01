American Woman Busted Walking Calf in Russia’s Red Square
An American woman was arrested in Moscow on Tuesday as she was walking a cow in the city’s Red Square, according to local authorities. “According to the detainee, she bought the animal on Avito [a Russian classified ads site] and took him for a walk,” a police spokesman told the Russian news agency TASS. The woman—named in reports as 34-year-old Alicia Day—is a New York-born vegan activist who has previously lived with a rescued pig in a London apartment, according to the U.S. Sun. TASS, which did not name Day but described the arrested person as a “34-year-old U.S. national,” said the woman had wanted to save the cow from slaughter. “I bought it so they wouldn’t eat it later,” the outlet quoted her as saying. “And I wanted to show him the capital, it’s very beautiful.” The police spokesperson said the woman could face a fine or an “administrative detention for up to 15 days or social work penalty.”