American Woman Found Tortured and Killed in Dominican Republic
An American woman’s body was found bound and gagged in her Dominican Republic home, and police say she was likely tortured during a robbery. The New York Post reports that 63-year-old Patricia Ann Anton was found dead in her Puerto Plata home on Tuesday with her hands and feet tied together. The Michigan woman’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation, and there were also signs that she had been tortured before her death. Anton’s cabinets were ransacked, and her cellphone, laptop, and TV were all missing from her home—leading police to believe that she had been killed during a robbery. Dominican National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran also said there were no signs of forced entry, indicating that she may have been killed by someone she knew. The investigation is still ongoing, and no suspects have been identified. Anton taught elementary school in Michigan before becoming an elementary school curriculum program director in one of Dominican Republic’s poorest communities.