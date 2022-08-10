American Woman Raped in Public Restroom in Paris, Police Say

An American woman out walking along the Seine River in Paris with her partner was raped when she entered a public toilet across from Notre Dame, French authorities said. “It is well lit, and there were plenty of people around, but the woman’s partner became concerned when she remained inside for a long time,” an investigator said, according to the Daily Mail. He went inside, heard her crying, and found the 27-year-old under attack, the report said. Other women in the restroom trapped the alleged assailant—reportedly a 23-year-old homeless man who claimed the encounter was consensual—and he was arrested and charged. The woman, who was treated at a local hospital, has returned to the U.S. but is still in contact with prosecutors about the weekend attack.
