American Workers Are Returning to Offices at Record Rate Since Pandemic Closures
WFH CRACKDOWN
American workers are returning to the office at the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic, data shows, as the COVID menace continues to decline and companies ramp up pressure on staff to come in. Kastle Systems—a company which monitors security pass swipes into buildings—found that office use was on average 47.5 percent of early 2020 levels between Sept. 8-14 in 10 major metro areas. That figure is the highest rate Kastle has recorded since late-March 2020, when the pandemic saw mass remote working begin in earnest across the country. Midweek days are seeing the strongest returns, with Tuesday and Wednesday last week logging rates of around 55 percent of pre-pandemic workforce levels, which was a pandemic-high for those days, according to Kastle.