Americans Feel Their Finances Are Getting Worse at Record-Breaking Level

Barron Trump is using an unconventional way to chat with his college pals—and don’t worry, it’s not Signal. The 19-year-old NYU freshman is talking to friends via Xbox and Discord, which both have messaging platforms for gamers. Being the son of the president comes with a lot of attention, and he needed a way to communicate under the radar. Even if the 6-foot-7 Trump wasn’t easy to spot, he’s followed around campus almost 24/7 by Secret Service agents. But now he’s figured out a way to chat with only a select few and avoid any security nightmares (looking at you, Pete Hegseth). His dad is sure to be impressed—last month, he marveled at Barron’s ability to turn on a laptop. “I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I said, ‘How’d you do that?’” the president said during a March 20 interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. His Gen-Z son told him “None of your business, Dad.” The president added that his child has an “unbelievable aptitude in technology.”
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
Actress Demi Moore has been crowned the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine. The honor follows a string of recent award wins, including a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award—but notably not an Oscar—for her starring role in 2024’s critically-acclaimed body horror movie The Substance. “It’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments," the 62-year-old said of her incredible year. “But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did.” Moore admits she used to “torture” her body much like her character in The Substance did, but added, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.” Asked how she defines beauty at this stage in her life, Moore said, “In a way, beauty just is... On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”
Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe broke his silence on an ex-partner’s $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him, revealing that they plan to release a sex tape with him. In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Sharpe told his viewers: “This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn’t right.” He claimed that this whole takedown was a “deliberate setup” by his ex and their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who he said “targets Black men” like Jay-Z. “I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you can possibly imagine,” Sharpe said. Buzbee also shared a 96-second clip of an alleged phone call between Sharpe and his ex-partner with TMZ. In it, Sharpe can be heard saying how he was “going to f---ing choke the s--- out of you when I see you” to his then partner. But Sharpe said that Buzbee “orchestrated” this whole saga and is simply trying to “manipulate the media.” The lawsuit against Sharpe accuses him of raping his former partner over a period of two years. Sharpe released his own sex tape of sorts in Sept. 2024 when he accidentally left his Instagram Live on while seemingly having sex.
A World War II era U.S. aircraft carrier that sank in the Pacific over 80 years ago is now at the heart of a new automotive mystery, the Daily Mail reported. During a recent expedition to the iconic wreck site—located about 1,000 miles northwest of Hawaii—a NOAA Ocean Exploration team discovered a car hidden inside the sunken vessel on April 19. The USS Yorktown went down during the Battle of Midway in 1942 after sustaining multiple torpedo hits from Japanese forces. In the end, the massive Navy carrier couldn’t be saved and sank on June 7, 1942, with the vehicle still onboard. During a live broadcast of the underwater mission, a researcher called on the public for help: “Here’s an open request to all your automobile vehicle folks out there. I’m sure you are being attentive to this, and you understand what you are looking at. Please post on this. It really helps.” The call has ignited interest among car buffs on the internet, and many believe they’ve already identified the mysterious vehicle as a 1940–41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ Wagon. While the mystery of the type of vehicle on the ship may be solved, it is still not known why this type of car—which wasn’t typically transported on combat-deployed U.S. Navy ships—was aboard the USS Yorktown.
Americans Feel Their Finances Are Getting Worse at Record-Breaking Level
A Gallup poll found this week that Americans are pessimistic about their finances at a record-breaking level. The pollster revealed that 53 percent of Americans believe their financial situation is worsening. That figure marks the first time since 2001 that the majority of Gallup’s respondents expressed fears that their finances are not improving. Notably, the survey was conducted over two weeks between April 1 and April 14. President Donald Trump rolled out his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, which sparked a stock sell-off that crashed U.S. markets and wiped out hundreds of billions in market share. Markets have remained volatile ever since. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down about eight percent on Tuesday compared to a month ago. This uncertainty is perhaps why Gallup reported just 29 percent of respondents expect the stock market to go up over the next six months, while 58 percent think it will decline. That is a significant reversal from January, when 61 percent foresaw the market gaining and only 18 percent felt it would decline.
The Vatican shared Pope Francis’ last words in his final hours before he died of a stroke on Monday, April 21. According to the Vatican’s press office, Francis said “thank you” to his longtime health aide, Massimiliano Strappetti, a nurse whom the pope has said “once saved his life by suggesting colon surgery.” Strappetti also provided his support as Francis made a surprise appearance in the popemobile, touring among tens of thousands of worshippers outside St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Sunday, where he also gave his annual blessing. Before the event, the Vatican reported that Francis had asked Strappetti, “Do you think I can manage it?” Later, he expressed his gratitude to his aide, saying, “Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.” The Vatican noted that he was “tired but content.” His health rapidly declined on Monday morning, as reported by the church, with “the first signs of the sudden illness” appearing around 5:30 a.m. local time. “Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma,” the Vatican explained.
Sophie Nyweide, who played the daughter of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal’s characters in the 2009 drama Mammoth, died aged 24, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Her family made the announcement in an obituary, confirming she passed away on April 14. Nyweide began acting young, appearing in seven films by the age of 10. She was born on July 8, 2000, in Burlington, Vermont, and discovered her love for acting after watching movies at the Village Picture Shows Cinema in Manchester. In the obituary, her family shared that their daughter was a “kind and trusting girl,” adding, “Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others.” They described her as a passionate writer and artist, noting that “many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.” The statement continued, “She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.” An official cause of death was not provided. Nyweide’s first role was as the title character in Bella (2006). She later appeared on a 2007 episode of Law & Order and in the 2007 films And Then Came Love and New York Serenade. Her appearance on the ABC hidden-camera show What Would You Do? in 2015 is her final onscreen credit.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff was allegedly steering some of his meetings in a weird direction. During a meeting with a group that works with veterans last month, chief of staff Joe Kasper began detailing a night out at a Washington strip club with one of the group’s representatives, according to someone present at the meeting. After multiple missteps and many complaints by staffers, it was revealed last week that Kasper would be reassigned to a different position in the department. That same week, Hegseth ousted three of his top members from his inner circle, who said they were “incredibly disappointed” by how their termination was handled. Hegseth himself has consistently found himself in hot water, from his involvement in “Signalgate” in March, to this week being accused by NBC News of sharing sensitive information to a 13-person Signal group chat, which included his brother and wife. Now, his inner circle also seems to be crumbling alongside him. When questioned about the Signal chat at the Easter Egg Roll Monday, Hegseth said: “This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me.”
Jennifer Aniston reacted to her surprise cameo in the latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The actress posted a clip from the episode showing Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, discovering and flipping through a 2003 “Best & Worst Dressed” issue of People magazine with Aniston on the cover. She shared the clip on her Instagram story with the caption: “Of all things to survive the apocalypse 🤣.” Fans noted that this issue of People was published on Sep. 22, 2003, which aligned with the start of the mushroom zombie outbreak in The Last of Us on Sep. 26, 2003. Aniston was spotted with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal last month on a “business dinner” in Los Angeles, reported People, sparking unlikely dating rumors and speculation that they might star in an upcoming project together.
Fox News accidentally fired Pete Hegseth from the Defense Department a bit prematurely on Tuesday morning. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade introduced Hegseth before their interview as the “former secretary” of defense on Tuesday before quickly correcting himself, saying Hegseth was the “current secretary of state”—a role occupied by Marco Rubio, not Hegseth. Kilmeade explained his initial flub stemmed from Hegseth’s former job as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. He then asked Hegseth to comment on accusations from former Pentagon staffers that the department is in shambles under his leadership. Hegseth vowed during the interview to pursue and potentially prosecute leakers, claiming reports over his repeated use of the Signal messaging app to share attack plans came from staffers who were fired for leaking to the press.