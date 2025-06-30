Americans Have Never Been Less Proud of Their Country

Donald Trump’s election has seen national pride crater to its lowest ever level among Democrats, with only 36 percent feeling proud of their country.

Polling data released by Gallup shows the gap between Democrats and Republicans ahead of July 4 is at its widest since 2001, with younger generations also increasingly out of step with their elders.

Only 4 out of 10 members of Gen Z expressed pride in their country, while just 6 out of 10 Millennials felt the same. Both fall significantly behind older generations, who average out at 7/10.

Meanwhile, the divide along party lines has never been more stark. Ninety-two percent of Republicans have stated they feel “very” or “extremely” proud of their country, with the gap between voters at its widest since records began in 2001, including the entirety of Trump’s first term.

“It’s not just a Trump story,” said Jeffery Jones, senior editor of Gallup. “Something else is going on, and I think it’s just younger generations coming in and not being as patriotic as older people.”

Just 36 percent of Democrats feel proud of the country ahead of July 4 Kevin Carter/Getty Images

He told AP: “Each generation is less patriotic than the prior generation, and Gen Z is definitely much lower than anybody else. But even among the older generations, we see that they’re less patriotic than the ones before them, and they’ve become less patriotic over time. That’s primarily driven by Democrats within those generations.”

The decline in national pride amongst Democratic and Independent voters has been a slow but consistent one. After trending downwards throughout the first half of the 2000s, momentum slowly started to change between 2007 and 2013 during the peak of the Obama administration.

The next seven years however saw the numbers plummet from a high of 85 percent in 2013 to the previous nadir of just 42 percent in 2020. Although the election of Joe Biden initially saw a sharp spike, it was short lived and never came close to matching the highs of the early 2010s and plummeted to its lowest-ever level in 2025.