Americans Look Much More Favorably on Tim Walz Than JD Vance: Poll
SURVEY SAYS
Americans view Tim Walz more positively than JD Vance, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. Thirty-nine percent of 2,336 adults surveyed said they have a favorable impression of the Democratic presidential nominee “as a person,” compared to 30 percent who see him unfavorably. Donald Trump’s running mate was seen favorably by 32 percent of respondents, versus 42 percent who saw him negatively. Walz’s plus-nine favorability is ahead of Vance, who is 10 percentage points underwater. Of particular note, the Minnesota governor beats out the Ohio senator in their native Midwest, where 39 percent of respondents said they had a favorable impression of Walz vs. 29 percent for Vance. Voters also look more highly on Kamala Harris’ decision to tap Walz as her running mate than they do of Trump’s choice. Just over half of voters, 52 percent, said they approve of Harris’ decision, compared to 45 percent who approve of Trump’s. Forty-four percent said they disapproved of the Walz selection, compared to half who said they disapproved of Vance’s selection.