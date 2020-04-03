Americans Quarantined at Peru Hostel Returned Home After Diplomatic Standoff

A group of 15 Americans quarantined in a hostel in Peru for a month returned home Friday, according to a statement from Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). Two guests at the Cusco hostel had tested positive for the new coronavirus, the statement reads, and rather than removing them, Peruvian authorities imposed a 28-day quarantine on the entire hotel. Negotiations over the status of Peruvians in the United States grew testy last week, but the State Department eventually approved a medical evacuation flight that retrieved the citizens the morning of April 3. Peru, which closed its borders on March 16, has more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the disease among a total population of 32 million, according to the country’s health department.