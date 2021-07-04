Americans Rate Biden High on Pandemic Handling, Low on Immigration: Poll

CHEAT SHEET
A new poll by The Washington Post and ABC News gives President Joe Biden positive ratings for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in his first months in office. According to the poll, six in 10 of those asked say they approve of his approach, mirroring his marks from a poll taken at the end of his first 100 days in office. But the poll finds his administration lacking when it comes to handling of the southern border immigration crises he inherited from Donald Trump—with just just 33 percent of those polled giving their approval. When asked a different way, 51 percent say they disapproved. His overall approval rate comes in at 50 percent positive, 42 percent negative, along the lines of the 100-day poll results.