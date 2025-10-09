The vast majority of Americans remain skeptical about Donald Trump’s claims that Tylenol is linked to autism in newborns, according to a new poll. The KFF poll conducted after Trump’s Sept. 22 remarks in the Oval Office revealed that 77 percent of the public had heard the claim—which lacks scientific evidence—and only around 35 percent agreed with it. Just 4 percent of the 1,334 adults surveyed believed the statement was “definitely true.” A much larger share, 35 percent, said it was “definitely false,” while 60 percent were unsure, evenly divided between “probably true” and “probably false.” The findings highlight the partisan divide in American society, with 59 percent of Democrats rejecting the Tylenol claim as definitely false, compared to just 12 percent of Republicans. Half of all GOP voters, meanwhile, believed Trump’s claim was “probably true.” The poll also indicates a decline in trust in health institutions. Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has fallen to 50 percent, its lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant 24-point drop in trust among Democrats since 2023.
Damning Poll Shows Ratings for Major Government Agencies Plummeting Under Trump
Americans’ approval ratings for key federal agencies have dropped dramatically under Trump, according to a new poll. The performance ratings have plummeted since 2024 for FEMA, the CIA, the CDC, the FDA, the EPA, and the IRS, new data from Gallup reveals. The drop reflects broader frustration with the government’s performance. Many of the agency approval ratings have slumped to their lowest ebb since Gallup began collecting the data in 2003. In all, 15 agencies were measured in both 2024 and 2025. Only the Department of Homeland Security has seen a significant uptick in its rating from the public. The Postal Service, meanwhile, “is the sole government agency garnering a majority-level positive rating for its work,” Gallup wrote. Overall, the survey noted a partisan shift. Generally, it was found that Republicans tend to think services have improved, while Democrats tend to believe they’ve deteriorated. Approval for FEMA, the EPA, and the CDC has plummeted across party lines. Meanwhile, less than 35 percent of all voters regard favorably the State Department, the FAA, the Justice Department, the Federal Reserve Board, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sam Mendes’ The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event has found its Linda McCartney, Deadline reports. Multiple sources told the site that Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan, 31, signed on to play McCartney’s first wife in the film series alongside Paul Mescal, 29, as Paul McCartney. The film series will also star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. All four parts of the biopic are slated to premiere in 2028, with each to focus on one of the four Beatles. Though Ronan is expected to appear frequently in McCartney’s film, Deadline reports that its unclear how much she will feature in others. Linda McCartney was a prominent photographer, the first to have her work featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, and also an animal rights activist and musician, before she died of cancer in 1998. Ronan accrued four Academy Awards nominations by the age of 25 for her roles in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women.
An elderly woman who’d suffered a fall was found by a sheriff’s deputy when the dog she was walking led them to her. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Miller responded to a call at the home of an 86-year-old woman and her husband in Destin, Florida. He said she and Eeyore had been gone unusually long. “She just takes that dog, but she never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes,” Deputy Miller’s bodycam footage shows him saying. “It’s almost an hour now. It’s over an hour now.” Miller set out in her squad car, where she came across Eeyore “wagging” but “panting” in the road, her bodycam footage shows. “He practically dragged me to her,” Miller said in an interview afterwards. The body camera shows Eeyore and Miller running through the night to the woman. She was found awake and talking, and Miller called an ambulance, the Associated Press reported. “He came up to your car?” the woman asked. She said he isn’t her dog and that she was only his “grandma.”
A Twitch user shocked her fans when she bizarrely carried on livestreaming after her water broke on Tuesday. Over the course of an eight-hour stream titled “Water Broke, Baby Time,” the Texas-based Fandy, 32, went through a home birth surrounded by a team of comprised of friends, a midwife, and her husband Adam. The end of the stream, which was available for her 370,000 followers, comprised of her holding her newborn baby for 45 minutes. Fandy, real name Cady, typically streams herself playing World of Warcraft and other video games. Twitch has long drawn the frustration of streamers over its murky rules of what can and can’t be shown on the platform, with users being banned for “hot tub streams,” revealing outfits, and other extreme forms of content. However, during Fandy’s intimate stream, Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy appeared in the chat and said “Best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best on this journey.”
Eric Trump said the United States is in need of an army of Elon Musks as he weighed in on the volatile relationship between the tech billionaire and his father. “He’s incredible at everything he does. We need 200 Elon Musks,” the president’s 41-year-old son said in an interview with Piers Morgan Wednesday. “I’m the biggest proponent of his and everything that he stands for.” Eric, who raked in billions with his family this year after the launch of their controversial crypto-firm, said the South African-born Tesla CEO “represents the best of what we do as Americans better than anybody in the world—which is entrepreneurialism.” Asked by Morgan, 60, about the rocky rapport between Musk and Trump, Eric replied, “Listen, they’re two very big personalities, and you know how that is.” Morgan, who has clashed with Trump in the past, observed, “He doesn’t like being criticized, but he doesn’t hold the grudge for very long.” Eric said he thinks the president and his former adviser “fundamentally love and appreciate each other,” adding that “Western civilization needs” both of them. “I think those guys are a formidable team. And I think they have massive admiration and respect for one another.” The duo was seen rekindling their bromance last month, following their explosive falling out in June.
Nicole Kidman might have been alluding to her fresh, single start in a new interview. The Vogue cover story, published on Wednesday, comes a week after the Oscar-winning actress made headlines for splitting with country star Keith Urban. In the interview, which was conducted over the summer, the 58-year-old asked “how many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?” Kidman filed for divorce last week after 19 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She made a public appearance earlier this week at Chanel’s Spring 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, joined by daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Meanwhile, her estranged husband was seen ringless, stepping off a private jet in Hershey, Pennsylvania, ahead of his Thursday night show.
KISS rockstar Gene Simmons has been hospitalized after he passed out behind the wheel of his car, leading to a crash, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. The outlet reported that Simmons, 76, told authorities he either passed out or fainted while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway, hitting a parked car on Tuesday. According to People, a Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station spokesperson confirmed an incident that matched the description of the rockstar’s crash, but did not identify the driver. The spokesperson revealed the driver was transported to hospital for further treatment. According to Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, who spoke to NBC4, the singer is currently recovering at home. Tweed shared that doctors have changed the rockstar’s medication and required him to drink more water. Simmons himself told the outlet in a voicemail that he is doing fine. The car crash comes a month before KISS is set to perform after they first retired from touring in 2023. KISS, a world-renowned rock band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, retired after nearly fifty years together. In November, the band members plan to reunite in Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th anniversary at the KISS Army Storms Vegas event. The Daily Beast has contacted Simmons for comment.
Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has died after he was reportedly shot during a walk in Sydney according to authorities. He was 33. According to The Daily Telegraph, Mokhtarian was shot in the upper torso around 6pm local time Wednesday night. Paramedics attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. “We believe he may have been out for a walk, but we’re yet to confirm that,” said Riverstone Police area commander Jason Joyce. “You’d want to think that in a residential area like that, people could wander the streets at that time of night and be safe, but we do believe it’s a targeted attack.” Around the same time, emergency services received reports of a red Audi set ablaze, which authorities say matched the description of the alleged shooter’s car. Investigation is underway to see if the incidents are related. The Daily Beast has contacted the New South Wales Police for comment. In February 2024, the Australian fighter had survived an attack after he was shot by a man dressed as a delivery driver outside his Australian Top Team fighting gym. While the alleged gunman was arrested and charged with attempted murder, he was released on bail. Citing safety concerns, Mokhtarian canceled an MMA event.
The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Griffin. The couple, who married in November 2021, is expecting a baby boy after struggling with infertility due to Alyssa’s endometriosis diagnosis. “I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process,” the former White House communications director said. Griffin, 36, and her husband underwent five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). “Baby Griffin is on the way,” she told People, revealing she is five months pregnant. The host is “so excited,” sharing that she plans on having two kids but wanted a boy because she “always liked the idea of a big brother looking out for the younger siblings.” In 2023, co-host Whoopi Goldberg caught Griffin off guard when she asked if she was expecting a child. The TV personality looked shocked and denied pregnancy. While on air this Tuesday, Griffin turned to Goldberg and asked, “So, Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?” The show’s cast then jumped out of their seats to congratulate her on the start of the family.