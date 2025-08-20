Americans Reach Record Low for Leisure Reading

A new study released Wednesday depicted record lows for Americans who are reading for fun, showing a “significant” decline of 40 percent in the past two decades. In 2023, only 16 percent of Americans aged 15 and older read for fun daily, compared to 28 percent of Americans in 2003. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Florida and University College London, looked at over 200,000 Americans who partook in the American Time Use Survey over 20 years to find a steady decline of 3 percent per year. “It’s significant, and it’s deeply concerning,” said research director Jill Sonke. Researchers found significant drops in leisure reading from Black Americans, those in rural areas and those with lower income levels or educational attainments. Women were also more likely to read for pleasure than men. According to Sonke, leisure reading is linked to greater health outcomes such as reduced stress and anxiety. “Reading has historically been a low-barrier, high-impact way to engage creatively and improve quality of life,” Sonke said. “When we lose one of the simplest tools in our public health toolkit, it’s a serious loss.” While the study did not list the reason for the decline, researchers have noted several factors such as increased use of digital media, growing economic pressures, less leisure time, and uneven access to libraries.