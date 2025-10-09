Americans Really Aren’t Buying Trump’s Health Advice
The vast majority of Americans remain skeptical about Donald Trump’s claims that Tylenol is linked to autism in newborns, according to a new poll. The KFF poll conducted after Trump’s Sept. 22 remarks in the Oval Office revealed that 77 percent of the public had heard the claim—which lacks scientific evidence—and only around 35 percent agreed with it. Just 4 percent of the 1,334 adults surveyed believed the statement was “definitely true.” A much larger share, 35 percent, said it was “definitely false,” while 60 percent were unsure, evenly divided between “probably true” and “probably false.” The findings highlight the partisan divide in American society, with 59 percent of Democrats rejecting the Tylenol claim as definitely false, compared to just 12 percent of Republicans. Half of all GOP voters, meanwhile, believed Trump’s claim was “probably true.” The poll also indicates a decline in trust in health institutions. Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has fallen to 50 percent, its lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant 24-point drop in trust among Democrats since 2023.