Americans Returning from Overseas Forced to Wait Together in Long Lines at Airports
Thousands of travelers flying back to the U.S. from Europe before the travel ban is enacted were forced to wait for hours in long crowded lines despite C.D.C. recommendations for social distancing to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Posts on social media showed passengers packed tightly together at Chicago O’Hare International Airport prompted calls by a number of politicians including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker who demanded on Twitter that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence take action to address the crowds. That sentiment was echoed by a number of Democrats, including Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. “This is unacceptable, counterproductive and exactly the opposite of what we need to do to prevent #COVID19,” Duckworth tweeted. “The Trump Administration must send more support to O’Hare immediately.” Only Americans and green card holders are allowed to return to the U.S. Other travelers from Europe are only allowed to land at 13 airports in the country where they will be subject to quarantine.