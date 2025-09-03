Americans Set to Slash Holiday Spending for First Time Since COVID Under Trump

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, wrinkles, texture, and loss of elasticity are all normal and beautiful parts of the human experience. Still, some of us may prefer to delay those natural signs of aging with skincare and cosmetic treatments. If you want to avoid injectables and in-office aesthetic treatments like lasers and microneedling, investing in a solid skincare routine that includes the essentials (cleanser, toner, vitamin C serums, and a retinoid) can be supercharged by incorporating a liquid peptide serum like the Medik8 Liquid Peptides 30% Complex Hydrating Peptide Serum.

The UK-based clinical-level skincare brand is loved by celebrities with seriously enviable skin, including Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, but that’s not the only reason we love this firming and line-softening serum.

Medik8 Multi-Peptide Age Defying Serum With Copper Peptides See At Dermstore $ 66 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Liquid Peptides serum contains multiple types of peptides and skin-boosting ingredients to target multiple signs of aging—including peptides that specifically target expression lines to prevent new wrinkles from setting in (a similar topical effect to neuromodulator injections like Botox and Dysport).

It also contains a multi-weight hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and lock in moisture so the skin doesn’t appear crepey or dehydrated—especially under the eyes. This peptide-powered serum sold out four times last year thanks to its fast-acting and super-effective formula, so if you want to find out what the hype is about, we recommend acting fast.