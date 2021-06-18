CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Americans Shun Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
WHAT A WASTE
Read it at The New York Times
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was supposed to be a COVID game-changer. Instead it turned out the “one-and-done” jab didn't have any game. The New York Times reports that only 4 percent of all coronavirus doses given have been the J&J variety—which was plagued by delays and then linked to a small number of blood-clot incidents. Millions of doses will likely expire before states can find anyone to take them—and J&J is now concentrating on the global market. “It’s just not what I think anybody would have hoped it would be when it came out,” Dave Baden of the Oregon Health Authority told the Times.