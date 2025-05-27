Americans Want Companies to Pump the Brakes on AI

The majority of the American public believes AI should be created slowly so companies can get it right the first time, according to a poll. A striking 77 percent of respondents to the 2025 Axios Harris 100 Poll said businesses should prioritize getting AI right, even if it means slower progress, rather than rushing development and risking mistakes. Only 23 percent favor rapid AI advancement despite the potential errors involved. The findings contrast with an insatiable appetite for faster and more aggressive AI development across the tech industry, which has seen pitted companies and even entire nations against one another for dominance in the space. While leaders like OpenAI, Google, and Meta push for more powerful models, the public remains skeptical, voicing concerns over job losses and the spread of bogus information. While generational differences do exist, respondents of all ages remain concerned about the impact large learning models will have on society: 91 percent of Boomers and 74 percent of Gen Z prefer a measured approach, the poll found. Millennials are the only demographic slightly more open to speed, with just 63 percent stating a preference for slower AI.

