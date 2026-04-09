America’s Closest Ally Breaks With Trump as His Iran Plan Goes Sideways

Even Donald Trump’s allies across the pond are losing faith in his dealmaking skills.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper slammed Trump’s flailing, so-called ceasefire with Iran on Thursday—taking aim at his offhand suggestion of a “joint venture” in which the two adversaries would charge ships a toll to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan, the country demanded a toll of $2 million per ship passing through the vital waterway, which carries a fifth of the world’s oil. Trump, for his part, referred to the terms as a “beautiful thing.”

“Countries cannot simply hijack those kinds of international transit routes and unilaterally apply tolls,” Cooper told the BBC on Thursday. “They cannot do that as part of the laws of the sea and the United Nations arrangements.”

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said the blockade was "hitting our global economic security," according to Reuters. Leon Neal/Getty Images

British Defense Secretary John Healey echoed a similar sentiment, telling journalists at a press conference, as reported by Politico, that such a toll would “create a potential principle that could be used and abused by others elsewhere.”

Britain, a key ally of the U.S., has been openly critical of virtually all aspects of Trump’s war on Iran, which he launched in coordination with Israel on February 28.

They’ve also had to take steps to clean up after the conflict, which Trump launched without congressional approval. Last week, Cooper spearheaded talks with 40 countries to chart out a plan to reopen the Strait—effectively cutting the Americans out of the process.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper hosted the virtual summit that aimed to reopen the narrow waterway vital to countries around the world. Leon Neal/Getty Images

“We have seen Iran hijack an international shipping route to hold the global economy hostage,” Cooper, a member of Britain’s left-leaning Labour Party, said ahead of the closed-door meeting, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, meanwhile, has traveled to the Middle East to advocate for Lebanon to be included in the shaky two-week ceasefire agreement, even as Israel presses on with its bombardment of the country.

After Trump had effectively declared peace on Tuesday night—minutes ahead of his appalling deadline to obliterate an entire civilization if a deal had not been reached—missile and drone attacks continued to rain down across the Middle East while Israel pressed ahead with its offensive.

Trump launched "Operation Epic Fury" at the end of February. The White House/via Reuters

Pakistan, which negotiated the deal between the U.S. and Iran, asserted that the agreement included Lebanon—a claim both Israel and, later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied.

Cooper, for her part, also dragged Trump’s threat, which, if carried out, has been labeled as a war crime.

“The rhetoric that we’ve seen used... has been completely wrong. I think that sort of escalatory rhetoric can have escalatory consequences,” she told Sky News.

Trump doesn’t appear to be swayed by the Brits’ opinions. In recent weeks, he’s soured on Starmer and has publicly raged at him and other allied countries for refusing to send troops to the Strait out of fear of being dragged into his war.

On Wednesday, Trump went on yet another Truth Social tirade in which he called out NATO allies.

Trump, who has threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, again reminded the organization that he has his eyes set on acquiring Greenland. Truth Social

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” he wrote.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.